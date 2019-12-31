Johnnie Mae Richardson Williams

WBBJ Staff

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                        Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Johnnie Mae Richardson Williams, Jackson, TN formerly of Paris
Age: 87
Place of Death: Maplewood Healthcare Center, Jackson, TN
Date of Death: Monday, December 23, 2019
Funeral Time/Day:
Place of Funeral: Her body is to be cremated and a memorial service will be scheduled in January. 
Minister/Celebrant:
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: August 31, 1932 in Paris
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names: 

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 John Dud Richardson and Ruth Kirkland Richardson, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

(surviving or preceded)

 W.C. Williams, Jr.; Married: October 14, 1950; Preceded: November 2, 1969
Daughters: City/State Marilyn (Billy) Bishop, McKenzie, TN

Barbara (Frankie) Brown, Humboldt, TN
Sons: City/State Steve (Debby) Williams, El Cajon, CA

Michael Williams, preceded: 1960
Sisters: City/State Margie Paschall Perkins, Olive Branch, MS
Brothers: City/State J.D. Richardson, Dragling, MI
Grandchildren: Stacy Fletcher, Julie Hester, Matthew Brown, Brian and Emily Williams
Great-grandchildren: Chase and Chance Dowdy, Tristin and Brenden Fletcher, Landry Hester, Liam Brown, and Colton Zicardi
Other Relatives: 
Personal Information: Mrs. Williams was a member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church. She retired from Wal Mart at age 75. Johnnie loved children and helping others. She also had many special friends. The family requests that memorials be made to either the Alzheimers Foundation, any children’s charity or an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

 

