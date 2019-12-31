Johnnie Mae Richardson Williams
Obituary
|Johnnie Mae Richardson Williams, Jackson, TN formerly of Paris
|87
|Maplewood Healthcare Center, Jackson, TN
|Monday, December 23, 2019
|Her body is to be cremated and a memorial service will be scheduled in January.
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|August 31, 1932 in Paris
|John Dud Richardson and Ruth Kirkland Richardson, both preceded
|W.C. Williams, Jr.; Married: October 14, 1950; Preceded: November 2, 1969
|Marilyn (Billy) Bishop, McKenzie, TN
Barbara (Frankie) Brown, Humboldt, TN
|Steve (Debby) Williams, El Cajon, CA
Michael Williams, preceded: 1960
|Margie Paschall Perkins, Olive Branch, MS
|J.D. Richardson, Dragling, MI
|Stacy Fletcher, Julie Hester, Matthew Brown, Brian and Emily Williams
|Chase and Chance Dowdy, Tristin and Brenden Fletcher, Landry Hester, Liam Brown, and Colton Zicardi
|Mrs. Williams was a member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church. She retired from Wal Mart at age 75. Johnnie loved children and helping others. She also had many special friends. The family requests that memorials be made to either the Alzheimers Foundation, any children’s charity or an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.