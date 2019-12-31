State parks hosting First Day Hikes for new year

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — State parks across Tennessee will offer a free event for those who enjoy the great outdoors.

Tennessee state parks will usher in the new year with First Day Hikes on January 1.

Several state parks across Tennessee will be offering an event for those who enjoy the great outdoors and staying active, including some parks right here in West Tennessee.

Those parks include Pinson Mounds State Park in Madison County, and Chickasaw State Park in Chester County.

The hikes are free, and are completed with a guide at most parks.

Hikes range from nice strolls to rugged terrain.

Only one park in West Tennessee, Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park in Benton County, will host a New Year’s Eve night hike on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

In a news release announcing the hikes, Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said the new year is a time when many will make resolutions to be active.

Each hike is led by a park ranger, and is part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes in all 50 states.

Tennessee state parks host a series of signature hikes each year. They include First Day Hikes, Spring Hikes in March, National Trails Day hikes in June, National Public Lands Day Hikes in September, and After-Thanksgiving Hikes.

If you would like to learn more information on which parks here in West Tennessee will be offering free hikes, you can visit ‘Seen on 7’ section of our website.