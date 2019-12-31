Your New Year’s Day Forecast

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Wednesday, December 31st

Happy New Year! We continue our pattern of fair weather into 2020. Tonight will be another clear and crisp night. Morning lows by tomorrow will be in the lower 30s, upper 20s and our temperatures for the day will be a bit warmer.

Many areas will be nearing the middle 50s tomorrow afternoon for highs. Winds will be light out of the southwest. Also out of the southwest, a mild and moist air mass will begin to push in as the surface high pressure centered to our slowly makes it’s exit east.

As early as Wednesday afternoon, clouds should build into the area ahead of our next rain event. Showers arrive later that night and become likely through the day Thursday. Because it will be a consistent stream of precipitation moving through, parts of the Mid-South will be dealing with heavy periods of rain and up to 2 inches of rain after it tapers off Saturday morning.

