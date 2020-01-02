John Wallace Kirkpatrick, Jr. age 81, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his residence in Brownsville, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Bro. Phil Lovelace officiating. Burial to follow in the Allen Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Kirkpatrick family will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until the service hour at 12:00 PM.

He was born in Brownsville, TN on September 26, 1938 to the late John Wallace and Estelle Marcum Kirkpatrick. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Jack Kirkpatrick.

He is survived by one sister in law: Joan M. Taylor (Roy) of Bells, TN; one aunt: Doris Marcum of Bolivar, TN; one uncle: Edward Marcum (Elizabeth) of Bolivar, TN; numerous nieces and nephews; and one special niece: Lavonda Forbess (Larry) of Brownsville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the Kirkpatrick family requests that memorials be make to the Allen Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.