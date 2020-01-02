Large sinkhole opens near Old Country Store, Casey Jones Village

JACKSON, Tenn. — A large sinkhole has opened in a parking lot adjacent to the Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village.

Old Country Store General Manager Brooks Shaw told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Thursday that the sinkhole originally opened a few weeks ago, but expanded Thursday due to rain over the last week.

Shaw said the sinkhole is not on the Village property, but is used as an additional parking area for visitors.

The City of Jackson announced this afternoon part of Casey Jones Lane will be closed, effective immediately, until further notice due to the expanding sinkhole.

Casey Jones Village is still accessible at this time by using the left turn at the train museum at Casey Jones Lane.