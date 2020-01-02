Lewis Rivers Bradford

Lewis Rivers Bradford, age 83, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of Janice Dianne Worrell Bradford, departed this life Thursday morning, January 2, 2020 at his residence.

Lewis was born April 18, 1936 in DeSoto County, Mississippi, the son of the late Emmet G. Bradford and Susie Frances Mills Bradford. He was the baby of the family and the last of thirteen siblings. He served his country in the United States Army and was married April 18, 1980 to Janice Dianne Worrell. Lewis was employed as a fabrication and machine shop mechanical engineer before his retirement. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed working outside, woodworking and repairing machinery.

Mr. Bradford is survived by his wife of 39 years, Janice Dianne Worrell Bradford of Moscow, TN; two sons, Jerry Bradford and his wife, Barbara of Moscow, TN, Terry Tatum and his wife, Debbie of Lavinia, TN; two granddaughters, Christy Sprayberry and her husband, Michael of Moscow, TN, Ashley Ramsey and her husband, Brian of Colorado Springs, CO; six great-grandchildren, Kyle, Chelsea, Tyler, Ava, Penny, Nancy; and three great-great grandchildren, Leland, Amelia and Brayleigh. In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jerry Bradford, Jr.

Funeral Services for Mr. Bradford will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with James Teague officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Bradford will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be David McNabb, Tim McNabb, Adam Miller, William Teague, Tom Sheehan, Michael Sprayberry and John Paul Miller.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

