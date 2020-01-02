Shooting of bald eagle being investigated in Decatur Co.

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating a shooting of a bald eagle in West Tennessee.

The TWRA announced the investigation into the shooting of a bald eagle that was reported injured around 3 p.m. on December 30 in Decatur County, according to a news release.

The TWRA says the eagle was found alive off of Martins Landing Road in Bath Springs and was transported alive to the North Madison Animal Hospital on December 31.

Upon examination it was found the eagle had been shot and had to be euthanized due to its injuries, according to the release.

A $2,500 reward is being offered, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TWRA at (731) 423-5725 or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (615) 736-5532.