Showers Remain Possible on Friday

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Thursday, January 2nd

We’ve had well over 1″ of rain already at the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News studios since this morning and more is on the way! Rain showers may not completely leave the Mid-South until Friday night when a cold front will come through. This will bring the colder weather back to West Tennessee on Saturday!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will continue tonight. A few breaks here or there, but rain remains possible overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s by sunrise. An areal flood watch is still in effect for Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, and McNairy counties until Friday evening.

Another rainy day is ahead for West Tennessee tomorrow but showers won’t be quite as widespread or heavy as they have been today. Expect a break or two in the showers and maybe a glance of sunshine on Friday with high temperatures near 60°F. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including a bitter cold start to the weekend and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

