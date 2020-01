William Earl Holly

William Earl Holly age 68, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his residence in Alamo, TN.

Mr. Holly was born in Riverside, CA on March 6, 1951 to the late William Ace Holly and Emergeen Looney Holly.

He is survived by his son, Scott Alan Holly and his partner: Millie Jones both of Alamo, TN.

The family has chosen cremation and will announce service information at a later time by the Bells Funeral Home.