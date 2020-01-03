Showers Will Slowly Move Out Into The Evening

Weather Update – 8:48 a.m. – Friday, January 3rd –

It’s been a soggy 24 hours and the showers are now beginning to taper off a bit. The heaviest of the rain will continue to push further east but still expect scattered showers into the evening.

Highs today will near 60 degrees and will be the last day of mild weather before cold, dry air moves in out of the northwest. A dry slot in the mid-levels has helped diminish some of the rain chances in the area. So far as much as 2 inches of rain has fallen since the rain arrived, mainly south of Interstate 40 near the the Tennessee River area.

Because that area saw excessive rain an Areal Flood Watch is in effect for the Henderson, Hardin, Hardeman, Chester, Decatur and McNairy Counties until this evening. Hardin County, especially areas surrounding the Tennessee River, is under a Flood Warning. The river right now is at minor flood stage at 371.9 feet and expected to crest at 374.0 feet early next week, just under moderate flood stage. The forecast is looking a lot drier but colder for the weekend, with highs in the mid 40s for Saturday.

