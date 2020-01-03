Teen arrested, charged in death of pregnant woman, unborn child

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A teenager is in custody, facing charges in connection with the December 1 shooting that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 17-year-old Jamal Voss, of Brownsville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the death of Alexis Branch and her child.

Branch was eight months pregnant at the time of the shooting, according to a news release.

The release says Branch’s 8-year-old daughter was critically injured, suffering paralysis in much of her body. Another adult relative also sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.

Voss was arrested in Memphis Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. He appeared for an arraignment and detention hearing in Haywood County Juvenile Court Thursday morning, the release says.

Judge Roland Reid ordered Voss to be held without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, and a reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information leading to a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.