Wind Chills Barely Above Freezing on Saturday

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Friday, January 3rd

A cold front is currently moving through West Tennessee and is forecast to drop temperatures 20°F overnight! We’ve got a cold and cloudy day ahead of us tomorrow with some brisk northwesterly winds. Wind chills may only barely feel like they’re above freezing tomorrow afternoon!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will finally taper off overnight tonight but winds will change direction and come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise with wind chills in the lower 30s Saturday morning.

Cloudy skies are expected tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s that end up feeling like the 30s thanks to the northwesterly winds. A few flurries and drizzle are possible tomorrow morning and afternoon, especially near the Tennessee River, whereas the Mississippi River Valley may begin the day with sunshine! Temperatures will drop below freezing Saturday night and ultimately bottom out in the upper 20s by sunrise Sunday. We’ve got sunshine coming on Sunday with warmer weather but another chance for rain returns Monday night! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

