Family confirms identity of remains as missing son

JACKSON, Tenn.–On Christmas day, Jackson Police responded to a report of possible human remains in Moize Creek near Oil Well Road.

Family members confirmed to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Saturday that those remains have been identified as Aaron Young.

Young went for his usual walk at North Park in September, and called his mother to say he was going to a friend’s house and would be home around 11.

He never returned home.

There’s no word yet on his cause of death.

If you have any information, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.