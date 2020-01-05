Authorities find body in van; two people in custody

MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. — Officials with the McNairy County Sheriff’s office say two people are in custody, after finding a dead body in a van.



According to the Sheriff’s office, on Thursday night deputies responded to 51 Sanders Lane in Selmer on a call of a suspicious van.

After searching the van, deputies say a body was located in the back floor board.

The sheriff’s office confirms the person was dead and he has been identified as Nathaniel Purvis.

Two people have been charged in connection with this incident.

Joe King is being charged with tampering with evidence and Michael Hockaday is being charged with second degree murder and tampering with evidence.