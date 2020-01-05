Quiet Weather Pattern To Start The Week

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Sunday, January 5th —

It was a nice start to the week with sunny skies and mild conditions. We should drop into the lower 30s by Monday morning and starting off the day with plenty of sunshine.

Cloud cover will increase during the day with a small chance for a stray shower closer to the Tennessee River area Monday night. Otherwise, the next several days will be followed by fair and dry conditions.

A wave of wet weather is expect from Thursday into Saturday. We could be dealing with excessive rainfall by the end of next week. Anywhere from 2-5″ is possible across the Mid-South, especially Friday night into Saturday. The outlook for the next 6-10 days is looking warmer and wetter than average. There is enough confidence in the forecast to focus on a broad area in the Southeast that has the potential to see severe storms, mainly south of I-40 for us.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com