JMCSS discusses Lincoln property, new high schools

JACKSON, Tenn.–In Monday’s work session meeting, Jackson-Madison County School Board members discussed one local college looking to acquire the Lincoln Elementary School property.

“Lane (College) actually feels like they have some use for that building,” JMCSS Chairman Pete Johnson said. “So what the discussion is, it would revert back to the city, so they’re talking to us, the school system, in order to get this school over to Lane’s ownership.”

School board members went over the public-private partnership for the new Madison Academic Magnet High School and Jackson Central-Merry High School.

“The attorneys are working up their last legal documents, which comes after the bidding process, for both schools,” Johnson said.

The attorneys will then have to present numbers to both the city and county.

“With that, we have to vote to accept those, the county has to vote to accept those, and actually the city wants us to vote prior to them accepting it,” Johnson said.

The school board plans to vote on February 3 at 5:30 p.m.

In the first school board meeting of the year on January 9, members will vote on several policy changes that will adjust to the Tennessee School Board Association’s recommended policies.