Funeral services for Rhonda Arnette “Radar” Bonds, age 52, of Humboldt, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Humboldt, Tennessee. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tennessee.

Ms. Bonds passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Humboldt, TN. Ms. Bonds will lie-in-state at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.