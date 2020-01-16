Redbone’s owner speaks about cave-in

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you have driven by a local restaurant you may have noticed a cave-in.

Trent Alford, owner of Redbone’s Grill and Bar in north Jackson, says he first noticed the parking lot was sinking in around December 30.

According to Alford, there is a storm drain pipe that goes under his parking lot.

After reviewing images, Alford says it appears that the pipe separated at a joint and dropped down about a foot resulting in the cave-in.

Alford says the pipe was put in by a private developer for the City of Jackson, therefore the city should fix it.

“To me, if the city has an easement to go across the property, if they put the pipe in, they got the responsibility to maintain it,” Alford said. “I don’t know where we’re going to go from here. I kind of hope Mayor Conger will check into it and verify what I found out and for them to take care of it,” Alford said.

Representatives with the City of Jackson were unavailable for comment. We plan to hear from them in a follow up story.