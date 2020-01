JACKSON, Tenn.–Whiskey lovers enjoyed a tasting in Jackson today.

Forked Vine Wine and Spirits hosted a tasting of the Irish whiskey Proper Twelve.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor owns the whiskey brand.

McGregor’s former body guard, Logan Dyess, helped serve up some of the beverage.

The tasting was held in perfect timing because the fighter is back in the MMA ring tonight.