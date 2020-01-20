Slightly Warmer And Sunny Tuesday

Weather Update –11:15 p.m. – Monday, January 20th —

It’s been a bitterly cold day today and the cloud cover didn’t help much. Most areas saw highs stay in the upper 20s and they haven’t dropped a whole lot into the evening. Wind chill values were as low as 10 degrees in spots and could be in the single digits by Tuesday morning.

Cloud cover will slowly clear overnight with mostly sunny skies expected Tuesday. It will also be slightly warmer with highs nearing 40 degrees. With an upper ridge building in the area into mid-week we’ll begin to see winds out of the south, which will help bring in warmer conditions again. A cyclonic system stemming from the southwest will bring our next rain chance Thursday into Friday. Right now rainfall amounts will be on the light side.

