Henry Gordon Owen of Paris
93
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Monday, January 20, 2020
11:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2020
McEvoy Funeral Home
Pastor Ed Long and Co-pastor David Harrison of Union Primitive Baptist Church
Hillcrest Memorial Park
3:00-7:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 and after 9:00 AM Friday
March 18, 1926 in Whitlock, Tennessee
Tim McGuire, Jeff Perry, Tony Underwood, Larry Jackson,

Larry Woodard, Greg Underwood.

Honorary Pallbearers: Paris Lions Club, Jerry Bell, Emory Florence, Bobby Owen and John Harrison.
Henry W. Owen and Mattie Vaughn Owen, both preceded
Betty Underwood Owen; Married: Feb. 14, 1953; Preceded: Feb. 19, 1981

Mary Evelyn Throgmorton Owen; Married: January, 1983;

Preceded: April 10, 2009
Gina (Chip) McLean of Paris, TN
Ricky (Cheryl) Owen of Paris, TN

Scott (Nina) Owen of Paris, TN
Laura McLean, Kelsey McLean, Katie Owen (Jake McElroy), Giovanna Owen, Isabella Owen.
Geneva McClure, Naomi Woodard, Marjorie Heath, Sarah McGuire, and Joyce Morris all five preceded.
Harold Owen, James Owen, and Byron Owen all three preceded.
Willene (John Dale) French of Paris, TN
Gordon was a member of Nelson Creek Primitive Baptist Church. He retired from BellSouth after 37 years of service. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Paris Lions Club for over 50 years. He was a dedicated supporter of Helping Hands and Relay For Life. He loved gardening.

