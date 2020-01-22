Henry Gordon Owen
|Henry Gordon Owen of Paris
|93
|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|Monday, January 20, 2020
|11:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2020
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Pastor Ed Long and Co-pastor David Harrison of Union Primitive Baptist Church
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|3:00-7:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 and after 9:00 AM Friday
|March 18, 1926 in Whitlock, Tennessee
|Tim McGuire, Jeff Perry, Tony Underwood, Larry Jackson,
Larry Woodard, Greg Underwood.
Honorary Pallbearers: Paris Lions Club, Jerry Bell, Emory Florence, Bobby Owen and John Harrison.
|Henry W. Owen and Mattie Vaughn Owen, both preceded
|Betty Underwood Owen; Married: Feb. 14, 1953; Preceded: Feb. 19, 1981
Mary Evelyn Throgmorton Owen; Married: January, 1983;
Preceded: April 10, 2009
|Gina (Chip) McLean of Paris, TN
|Ricky (Cheryl) Owen of Paris, TN
Scott (Nina) Owen of Paris, TN
|Laura McLean, Kelsey McLean, Katie Owen (Jake McElroy), Giovanna Owen, Isabella Owen.
|Geneva McClure, Naomi Woodard, Marjorie Heath, Sarah McGuire, and Joyce Morris all five preceded.
|Harold Owen, James Owen, and Byron Owen all three preceded.
|Willene (John Dale) French of Paris, TN
|Gordon was a member of Nelson Creek Primitive Baptist Church. He retired from BellSouth after 37 years of service. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Paris Lions Club for over 50 years. He was a dedicated supporter of Helping Hands and Relay For Life. He loved gardening.