NAACP asks local and state leaders to help support families in need

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday the Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP sent out a news release asking the state of Tennessee to release hundreds of millions of dollars “being withheld” for the temporary assistance for needy families fund also known as TANF.

“Ask our governor and our legislature to make that $1 billion that they have for that rainy day fund for families with dependent children to utilize that fund to help them more,” said Harrell Carter, president of the Jackson-Madison County NAACP branch.

He is calling on local and state leaders to pass resolutions to release rainy day funds for housing, transportation and educational opportunities.

Republican Representative Chris Todd of Jackson says some of the statistics mentioned in the news release aren’t correct.

“The first paragraph of the press release is in error. There are a number of points there that are totally inaccurate,” said Todd.

Todd adds funds are not being withheld from the TANF, and that the state is working to help families in need.

“There’s a bipartisan TANF working group in the house that’s looking at innovative ways that we can potentially create additional resources to support our working families while making their way off of government assistance,” said Todd.

Members with the Jackson-Madison NAACP branch say they are also looking for support from the Jackson City Council, Madison County Commission and Jackson-Madison County School Board.

Representative Todd say the state is fully committed to helping families move away from governmental assistance and towards individual prosperity.