Sleet and Snow Possible Briefly Overnight

Weather Update – 10:15 p.m. – Wednesday, January 22nd

Showers continue to close in on the Mississippi River Valley but West Tennessee has dry air keeping us shower-free! Overnight scattered showers will move in and may briefly fall as a wintry mix but we’re expecting temperatures to warm up overnight to keep most of the region above freezing.

TONIGHT

Showers will become more likely a couple hours before sunrise but my only briefly fall as sleet and snow with little to no accumulation. We’re likely going to see temperatures warm up overnight putting us in the middle to upper 30s at sunrise. That should keep temperatures just barely enough above freezing so that most of what does end up falling is light and wet.

Tomorrow, dry air will slowly erode and temperatures will continue to slowly warm up so that we start to see temperatures return to the 40s just a couple of hours before noon. We can expect high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s tomorrow with rain likely from the later hours of the morning through the early evening. We’re watching another chance for snow on Friday evening so tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

