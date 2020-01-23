ConAgra announces Odom’s Tennessee Pride production moving to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A company is making plans to close one of its Tennessee facilities and move its production to the Hub City.

Representatives with ConAgra Brands confirm their Odom’s Tennessee Pride sausage facility in Dickson, Tennessee will be closing in the fall of 2021.

More than 300 employees work at the facility. According to ConAgra, employees were recently informed of the closure.

Production will be moved to the Pinnacle Foods facility in Jackson.

ConAgra purchased Pinnacle Foods in 2018.

“It’s part of a thorough analysis of our overall facility footprint across the business. It’s a part of an effort to make sure we’re operating as efficiently and as competitively as we can,” said Terah Fox with ConAgra’s communications department.

Fox says the company will handle staffing based on the needs of the facility.