Scattered Showers Return Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, January 23rd

Rain has been falling for most of the morning and will likely keep up right through the evening commute. An area of low pressure is inbound for the Mid-South and is expected to keep things cold, cloudy, and wet at least through tomorrow evening. Rain will be hard to avoid over the next several days in West Tennessee!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will continue through the remainder of the evening with heavy rain at times. We’ll stay cloudy but with drier conditions between midnight and sunrise with passing showers possible again tomorrow. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise.

Passing showers are possible again Friday with highs in the lower 40s that could end up feeling like the lower 30s thanks to winds at 10-15 miles per hour. Scattered showers might be mixed in with a few snowflakes tomorrow evening but little to no accumulation is expected. For a closer look at the weekend forecast stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

