Toyota Bodine announces name change, $30,000 STEM investment

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Toyota Bodine Aluminum Plant in Jackson held a special announcement on Thursday, where they revealed they’re changing their name and giving back to the community.

The plant will now be known as the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Tennessee, or TMMTN.

They also announced they will be donating a total of $30,000 to STEM education programs in West Tennessee.

Plant president Wes Woods spoke about the plant’s connection with local education.

“What we recognize is that in order for us to be successful, we have to invest in STEM education and recruiting students today into advanced manufacturing careers,” Woods said.

The two organizations they donated to are the West Tennessee STEM Hub and the Jackson-Madison County School System.