Bob Vernon Brawner

Services for Bob Vernon Brawner, 90, will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Blooming Grove United Methodist Church with Reverends James Smith and Alan Trull officiating. Interment will follow at Blooming Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:30 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:30 am until service time at the church. Mr. Brawner, a retired Insurance Agent for the old National Life and Accident Insurance Company in Nashville, died January 21, 2020, at AHC McKenzie formerly McKenzie Health Care Center. He was born on April 25, 1929 in Gleason, Tennessee to Dave and Ethel Mae Gibson Brawner. He was a member of Blooming Grove United Methodist Church and served as Song Director for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 67 years Rosa Mae Brawner who died June 2, 2017, and his brothers and sisters.

Survivors include three daughters, Rosemary (Larry) Fowler, Teresa (Joel) Washburn, and Melinda (David) Ferguson, all of McKenzie; four granddaughters, Charlotte (Lindsey) Arnold, Heather (Frank) Robertson, Brittany (Jason) Martin, and Amanda (Alan) Ninness, all of McKenzie; and four great-granddaughters, Matilda, Ava, Gracie, Alicyn, Aubry, CJ, and Savannah.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Larry Fowler, Joel Washburn, David Ferguson, Alan Ninness, Jason Martin, Frankie Robertson, and Lindsey Arnold.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.