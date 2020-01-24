Cold with Some Sunshine to Start the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, January 24th

Clouds and scattered showers continue to plague West Tennessee weather today with wind chills still in the middle 30s at times this afternoon. We’re almost done with the rain for the day but the break in the wet weather will be brief! More wet weather is possible next week.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will linger into the early evening with parts of northwest Tennessee briefly seeing snowflakes mix in with rain after 7 o’clock. We’ll be drier after midnight with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Skies will finally reveal some sunshine tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy weather and high temperatures in the middle 40s. It’ll be breezy still too with west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures will return to around 30°F for a freezing start to Sunday morning but rain could return later in the day! For the rest of the weekend forecast stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

