Spotty Showers Possible This Afternoon

Weather Update: Friday, January 24 —

Good Morning West Tennessee, we start our Friday off on a milder note. Temps have not moved much overnight behind the occluded front, or cold occlusion. There will be one last slug of moisture moving east across the area this morning. It will likely move through the morning rush to work and school, so make sure you have the rain wear ready. For the rest of today’s forecast. A broad upper level low pressure will slowly move ENE into the Ohio and Wabash Valley. That will keep the core of the cold pocket of air displaced away from West Tennessee. That means we are only looking at liquid precipitation today. Spotty showers are still expected as we warm into the middle 40s this afternoon.



Tonight:

Colder and drier air will wrap around the back side of the upper low. It will allow for skies to begin clearing out overnight. It will be a bit breezy along with falling temps into the low 30s, it will likely feel like freezing or just below that at the start of the day Saturday.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv