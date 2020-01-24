Funeral Services for Zelma Ellison, age 93, will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bethlehem No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church In Mercer, TN. Burial will follow in Denmark Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Denmark, TN.

Mrs. Ellison died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Ellison will begin Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Ellison will lie-in-state at Bethlehem No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.