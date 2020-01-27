Curry Williford “C.W.” Montague, age 87, resident of Somerville and husband of the late Ruby Celeste Haase Montague, departed this life Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020 at Gallaway Healthcare Center.

C.W. was born November 21, 1932 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of the late Paul Montague and Emma Petersen Montague. He was a graduate of Fayette County High School Class of 1951 and also attended HVAC school. He was married in 1959 to the former Ruby Celeste Haase and was employed in the maintenance department for Beeler Properties before his retirement. C.W. was a member of Somerville Church of Christ in Somerville, Tennessee, Berclair Church of Christ in Memphis, Tennessee and Macon Church of Christ in Macon, Tennessee. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Mr. Montague is survived by his son, Curry W. Montague (Dora) of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Brenda Barnes (Richard) of Conway, AR, Glenda Pounds (Alan) of Conway, AR; and five grandchildren, Ryan Barnes, Lindsey Childress (Aaron), Beau Barnes, Mark Montague, Attila Montague; and one great-grandson, Hayden Childress.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Celeste Haase Montague who died February 13, 2017; his parents, Paul and Emma Montague; two sisters, Sadie Peaks, Pauline Wilt; six brothers, Wilson Montague, Paul Montague, Brodie Montague, Wray Montague, Louis Montague, Frank Montague; and his grandson, Krisztian Montague who died October 25, 2018.

Funeral Services for Mr. Montague will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Brother Don Green officiating. Interment will follow in Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Montague will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ryan Barnes, Beau Barnes, Mark Montague, Attila Montague, Alan Pounds and Richard Barnes. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Montague, Andy Montague, Hal Montague, Chris Peak, Donnie Peak and Larry Montague.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society, 7155 Oakridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229.

