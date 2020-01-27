Former Crockett County Circuit Court bookkeeper indicted

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The former Crockett County Circuit Court bookkeeper has been indicted on charges of theft, official misconduct, and destruction of and tampering with governmental records.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office announced the indictment of April Hicks on Monday.

In a news release, investigators say Hicks is accused of stealing at least $35,533 between July 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019, when she left the office.

The release says investigators believe Hicks failed to deposit more than $25,000 in money collected by the clerk’s office, and voided more than $10,000 in receipts from the office’s accounting software.

Hicks was indicted this month by a Crockett County grand jury.

She faces one count of theft over $10,000, five counts of official misconduct and three counts of destruction of and tampering with governmental records.