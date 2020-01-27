Monitoring Tuesday Night Carefully

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Monday, January 27th

Finally! Sunshine has returned to West Tennessee after a cold, damp, and cloudy weekend. Temperatures were well above average this afternoon too reaching highs in the upper 50s across most of our viewing area. Colder weather is expected tomorrow with a potential for a wintry mix Tuesday night.

TONIGHT

Skies will continue to be mostly clear for the early evening but should become partly cloudy before sunrise Tuesday. This will put temperatures in the lower to middle 30s at the coldest point of the night keeping many spots above freezing.

After beginning with some sunshine Tuesday morning, skies will become mostly cloudy before sunset. Temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 50s by then. A brief wintry mix is possible in northwest Tennessee tomorrow night! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

