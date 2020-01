Funeral Services for Brenda Faye (Phillips) Ellison, age 70, will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church in Trezevant, Tennessee. Burial will follow in Carroll Memorial Gardens in McKenzie, TN.

Mrs. Ellison died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her residence in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Visitation for Mrs. Ellison will begin Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Ellison will lie-in-state on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.