Caliber Collision holds grand opening

JACKSON, Tenn. — Car repair service Caliber Collision held its grand opening Tuesday.

Caliber Collision has 1,100 stores across 37 states, with their headquarters located in Dallas, Texas.

Now a store is opening here in Jackson.

According to the company’s website, Caliber Collision offers services such as auto glass repair, diagnostic scans, paintless dent repair and on-site car rentals.

Business development manager Darryl Carey says they not only have some of the best equipment to get you back on the road, but they care about you.

“We know that you know when you have a car and you have a car accident it’s a bad time, and no one wants that. I definitely don’t want it, but we want to make that experience as best as we can,” Carey said.

Carey says their business is known for giving back to the community as well.

According to the Caliber Collision website, the company has restored donated vehicles for veterans and held several fundraisers to feed children in need.

Caliber Collision is now located at 2192 Hollywood Drive.