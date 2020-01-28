Edwina Harriss Short

Edwina Harriss Short age 88, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her residence in Jackson, TN.

Mrs. Short was born in Memphis, TN on October 20, 1931 to the late Bellamy and Bertha Harriss. She was also preceded in death by one sister: Gloria June.

She is survived by her husband Mr. Tom R. Short; two sons: Steve Short and Scott Short; one brother: Bobby Harris; and leaves a legacy of three grandchildren.

The Short family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as information becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.