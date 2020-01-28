Fog Disperses, Then Gradually Increasing Clouds

Weather Update: Tuesday, January 28 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It was certainly a lot colder to start the morning off. Temps fell into the lower 30s. Skies remain mainly clear this morning. That allowed some areas to develop frost, however as temps approached dew point ad saturation, especially north of I-40, there has been quite a bit of fog for some areas. The fog should life through mi to late morning, and give way to mainly sunny skies. There is a new system in the southern Plains that will move east and spread clouds through the day, but more particularly during the mid to late afternoon hours. Otherwise there should be enough sunshine, and weak ridging aloft to vault temps into the upper 40s to low 50s today, but there will still be a light, northeasterly wind component. There will be a chill to the air through the day.



Tonight: Skies should be mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers developing into the overnight. Temps should level off in the upper 30s.

