Martha Ann Barlow Smith
|Martha Ann Barlow Smith of Springville
|76
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Monday, January 27, 2020
|2:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Dusty Stout
|Van Dyke Church of Christ Cemetery
|11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 prior to the service
|February 11, 1943 in Clinton, Tennessee
|Jay Burnett, David Smith, Jr., Artie Jackson, Jr., Rube Elliott, Kenneth McFarland, and Michael Parker.
Honorary Pallbearers: Gary Wayne Milligan, Dale Felgenhauer, Steve Garner, and Keith Brawner.
|John Thomas Barlow and Evelyn Day Barlow, both preceded
|James W. “J.W.” Smith, Married: February 11, 1963
Preceded: July 7, 2013
|Pam Burnett of Paris, TN
|David Smith of Springville, TN
Son-in-law: John Burnett, preceded
|Bess Sanford of Williston, FL
Mary Jackson and Zelma Barlow, both preceded
|JT Barlow and Bill Barlow, both preceded
|Kayla Burnett, Jay Burnett, and David Smith, Jr.
|Hadlee Wall and Greyson Wall
|Sisters-in-law: Nelda Pinson and Ruthie Parker, both of Paris
Jarutha Waymire, preceded
Brothers-in-law: Arthur Waymire of Byhalia, MS
Artie Jackson, Tom Stanford, Joe Pinson, Wallace Parker,
and Paul Smith all five preceded
Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends
|Mrs. Smith retired as store manager of Payless Shoe Source in Paris