Martha Ann Barlow Smith

WBBJ Staff

 

Martha Ann Barlow Smith of Springville
76
Henry County Healthcare Center
Monday, January 27, 2020
2:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020
McEvoy Funeral Home
Dusty Stout
Van Dyke Church of Christ Cemetery
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 prior to the service
February 11, 1943 in Clinton, Tennessee
Jay Burnett, David Smith, Jr., Artie Jackson, Jr., Rube Elliott, Kenneth McFarland, and Michael Parker.

Honorary Pallbearers: Gary Wayne Milligan, Dale Felgenhauer, Steve Garner, and Keith Brawner.
John Thomas Barlow and Evelyn Day Barlow, both preceded
James W. “J.W.” Smith, Married: February 11, 1963

Preceded: July 7, 2013
Pam Burnett of Paris, TN
David Smith of Springville, TN

Son-in-law: John Burnett, preceded
Bess Sanford of Williston, FL

Mary Jackson and  Zelma Barlow, both preceded
JT Barlow and Bill Barlow, both preceded
Kayla Burnett, Jay Burnett, and David Smith, Jr.
Hadlee Wall and Greyson Wall
Sisters-in-law: Nelda Pinson and Ruthie Parker, both of Paris

Jarutha Waymire, preceded

Brothers-in-law: Arthur Waymire of Byhalia, MS

Artie Jackson, Tom Stanford, Joe Pinson, Wallace Parker,

and Paul Smith all five preceded

Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends
Mrs. Smith retired as store manager of Payless Shoe Source in Paris

Related Posts