Suspect in Sunday car chase, crash spotted in Parsons

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for leading the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a chase in Decatur County Sunday has been spotted.

Johnny Cruse is suspected of leading troopers on a chase before crashing on Conrad Ridge Road Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office now says Cruse was spotted Tuesday in Parsons.

Investigators say Cruse was seen in a white Ford Fiesta with Tennessee tag 7H10D6.

The car has an orange Tom Leitch sticker on the back, and an orange Tom Leitch license plate on the front.

If you see this vehicle, call (731) 852-3911 or 911 immediately.