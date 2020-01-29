Conagra announces investment, new jobs at Jackson facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Chamber has announced a business is expanding in the Hub City.

Conagra Brands has announced it will invest $106 million and add over 400 jobs to its existing facility on Pinnacle Drive.

Conagra Brands produces brands such as Healthy Choice, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher’s and Hunt’s.

The new site will consist of 65,000 square-feet of space to include the production breakfast and snack sandwiches for Odom’s Tennessee Pride and Sandwich Bros of Wisconsin.

Factory manager, John Goodwin, says the expansion will happen quickly, with the hiring process starting this year and the first case of production expected in January of 2021.