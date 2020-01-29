David Inman Fowler, Sr., age 92, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Irma Wright Fowler, departed this life Monday afternoon, January 27, 2020 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

David was born October 7, 1927 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of the late Frederick Thomas Fowler and Willie Pearl Inman Fowler. He was a graduate of Fayette County High School Class of 1945 and attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and Union University in Jackson. He served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War Conflict. David was married December 29, 1951 to Irma Wright and started Fowler Paving Company in Somerville in 1968. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Somerville and enjoyed fishing, animals, hunting, old cars and driving.

Mr. Fowler is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irma Wright Fowler of Somerville, TN; his daughter Lee Ann Cerra (Andy) of Carbondale, PA; two sons, David Inman Fowler, Jr. (Becky) of Somerville, TN and Andrew Frederick Fowler (Amanda) of Memphis, TN; six grandchildren, Michael Fowler (Megan), Drew Cerra, Jordan Cerra, Allison Fowler, Avery Fowler and Cannon Fowler; and four great-grandchildren, Mallory Fowler, Molly Fowler, Lio Duggan and Miller Fowler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Zeni Jane Fowler; his brother, William Thomas “Tommy” Fowler; and his grandson, John Bradley Fowler.

Funeral Services for Mr. Fowler will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Somerville with Pastor Brent Porterfield officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Fowler will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Andy Cerra, Michael Fowler, Chad Dacus, Adam Yancey, Ricky Rosser and Tommy Moore.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First United Methodist Church, 202 S. East Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.