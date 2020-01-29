Services for Mr. Jerry “Jabo” Ingram, age 73 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at our Chapel. He will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com