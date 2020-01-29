Spotty Light Showers Today

Weather Update: Wednesday, January 28 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It’s been a wet start the morning across West Tennessee. Showers have been light, they have come in waves, that will continue through most of today. even between some of the steadier showers we will have drizzle at times. Overall it will just end up being a very dreary gray and wet day. High temperatures this afternoon wont move much, but should top off around 46°F.



Tonight:

We will have more of the same as we slip into the evening hours as spotty light rain or drizzle will still be possible as an upper low moves east over the Ohio/Tennessee Valley. It may be still affecting the forecast at the start of the day on Thursday as well.

