David Scott Dickhaut

Visitation service (visit and mingle with the family) for David Scott Dickhaut, 55, will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 starting at 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Mr. Dickhaut, a Semi-truck driver for Milan Supply Chain Solutions (Milan Express), died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was born on November 1, 1964 in Phoenix, Arizona to Leroy and Janet Smith Dickhaut. He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife Sheryl Smith Dickhaut of McKenzie, his daughter Jessica (Donogan) Ivy of McKenzie, his son Kyle (Victoria) Dickhaut of Huntingdon, TN, his mother Janet Smith Dickhaut Booth of Arkansas, five sisters, one brother, two grandchildren and one on the way.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.