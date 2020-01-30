Kindergartners showed off reading skills for 100th school day

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of the big things you learn in kindergarten: Reading!

Kindergartners at Community Montessori School were ready to show off their smarts at their 100th day of school celebration.

“They’re going to be using books from their curriculum, the CKLA, that the district uses and different things from their classrooms,” said Caitlin Myracle, the librarian at Community Montessori School.

The four kindergarten classes filled the gym with the goal of reading 100 books, but there’s a catch. They only have 30 minutes.

“They really have learned a lot these 100 days they’ve been here, and just being able to show that off, especially using the books they use in their classroom that they read from every day,” Myracle said.

Each student paired up with either a parent or volunteer, and once the timer started the pages started turning.

What makes this event so unique?

The students are doing all the reading. The buddies just help with a few words here and there.

So how are they keeping track of all the books the students read on their 100th day of school? Sticky notes!

Each time a student finishes a book, they write the title on the sticky note and then it’s put under their teacher’s name to make sure each class reaches 100.

Parents say this day helps their student feel more confident in their reading.

“It shows support. It shows the parents and teachers are by their sides, and it encourages them to read, and the more they read the better they get,” parent Amisha Patel said.

Once the clock hit zero everyone closed their books. What did the students think?

“I did a lot of books. I could do my best as I can, I tried to do my best, and I could focus,” kindergartner Nehemiah Garner said.

The students had just one thing to say to you: “Happy 100th day of school!”

Each class easily reached their goal of reading 100 books, with one class reading more than 200.