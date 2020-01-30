Scattered Showers Return Friday Morning

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Thursday, January 29th

Although most of West Tennessee had overcast skies again today, it was sunny in Savannah and other nearby areas of southwest Tennessee. They deserve it, too! Savannah has had 8.50″ of rain so far this year and average amounts are usually around 4.5″. We’ve got more rain coming tomorrow but with better weather ahead this weekend.

TONIGHT

Although slim at first, rain chances will increase overnight into Friday morning when scattered showers are expected to return to West Tennessee. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s with cloudy skies continuing into early tomorrow.

Scattered showers are possible tomorrow – especially in the morning with mostly cloudy skies above. Temperatures will warm up the upper 40s and lower 50s in the afternoon. After the rain tomorrow, we finally have sunshine coming soon but clouds may continue into the start of the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including how warm it’s going to get and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

