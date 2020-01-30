TWRA announces new television program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced production of a new chapter in their television history in a news release on Thursday.

The show titled, Tennessee Outdoor Journal follows previous shows called Tennessee Uncharted and Tennessee’s Wildside, according to the release.

Its focus will on the work being done to manage the wildlife, public lands, and waterways across the state, according to the release.

The release says each episode highlights those who are responsible for wildlife, fisheries and boating safety.

The show will be weekly, 30-minute episodes and is available to cable systems, local access channels, as well as on TWRA social media, according to the release.

Anyone interested in broadcasting the show is encouraged to contact Don King at (615) 253-4033 or don.king@tn.gov.