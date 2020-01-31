Billy Dan Irwin

Billy Dan Irwin, age 79, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday, afternoon, January 28, 2020 at his residence.

Billy was born April 22, 1940 in Ruston, Louisiana, the son of the late Gilbert Irwin and Lola Jane Hutchinson Irwin. He received his education in Ruston and served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War period. He was a resident of the Memphis and Arlington areas for many years. Billy was employed as a boiler operator for Velsicol Chemical in Memphis before his retirement in 1997 and worked at Kroger in Arlington following his retirement. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed helping others.

Mr. Irwin is survived by his sister, Dorothy Robinson of St. Louis, Missouri and his brother, Rodney Irwin of Louisiana.

Memorial Services for Mr. Irwin will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Carl Doyle of Oakland officiating.

