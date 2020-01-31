Pattern Shift Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, January 31st

For the 22nd day this month, the sky has been cloudy in Jackson today – that’s more than 66% of the month! We could really use some sunshine – and we’ll see some soon – but there is more rain in the forecast next week as we start February.

TONIGHT

Drizzle, mist, and dense fog will be developing in West Tennessee under otherwise cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures will be cold but above freezing with overnight lows in the middle to upper 30s.

Fog will be followed by scattered showers under continued cloudy skies on Saturday. Temperatures will only warm up to the upper 40s as a result with breezy westerly winds. Clouds won’t clear out until Saturday night with temperatures expected to drop to the upper 30s overnight under clearer skies. A gorgeous day is ahead of us on Sunday but we’ve only got a little bit of dry weather in the forecast! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall for the first week of February and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

