Steady Rain Becomes Spotty Later

Weather Update: Friday, January 31 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a somewhat mild, and wet note. Temps are holding generally in the low 40s for much of West Tennessee. We still have the presence of a diffused boundary just off to the south, with increasing frontogenetic forcing as a mid level wave moves from East Oklahoma to the Ohio/Tennessee Valley today. This increase in upper forcing is causing the area of showers to increase through mid to late this morning. As the wave departs to the east this afternoon, showers will decrease, but remain somewhat spotty through this afternoon and early evening.



Tonight:

The sky will remain mainly cloudy, and a touch cooler behind an upper level trough, Might lead to the formation of more fog in fact with the damp condiitons in place and the fact the surface moisture will still not get a real push out of the area.

